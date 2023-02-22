Exhaust fan issue sets off fire alarm at Lexington County school; students return to class

Some classrooms and one restroom have been left vacant for the day due to the lingering smell of smoke but classes have otherwise resumed.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Students have returned to class after a fire call to White Knoll Middle School on Thursday.

According to a statement shared with parents, fire officials were called to the school around 10:15 a.m. after an alarm went off, forcing an employee-led evacuation of the building - the common procedure when a fire alarm sounds.

According to the school, firefighters found that an exhaust fan motor in one of the restrooms had malfunctioned and was smoking.

After checking the air quality, the fire department deemed the building safe for students and staff - though, some classes and one restroom were left vacant due to the lingering smell of smoke, school officials said.