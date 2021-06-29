Arts education in South Carolina schools gets major boost thanks to American Rescue Plan

The $20 million, three-year arts partnership will expand arts education opportunities in South Carolina and serve thousands of students, leaders say.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State officials on Tuesday announced a multi-million, multi-year partnership to expand arts-based education in South Carolina.

On a typical day at Logan Elementary School, the hallways might be filled with songs and the sounds of little feet shuffling through the floors.

From music to dance to performance courses, arts are embedded in the school's curriculum, Principal David Copeland Jr. said.

"Students have an opportunity to show their creative side and they’ll be able to help increase their academic performance with that as well," Copeland said.

With students away for the summer, empty classrooms show what could be.

The dance class is made of a bare brown floor with drawings from students and a white board on the wall.

"Would like to include some mirrors along the walls of the classroom to give it that dance space," Copeland said.

They may soon have their chance.

While state leaders say South Carolina art programs have faced limited funding, on Tuesday, a major change was announced.

The State Department of Education (SCDE) and the S.C. Arts Commission (SCAC) revealed a $20 million partnership to expand arts education in the state.

"We felt it was important that this be an opportunity to allow access for all students in South Carolina. It’s time," SCAC Executive Director David Platts said. "It’s part of our mission at the SCAC, we just haven't always had the funding to do it."

The SCDE approved the funds after having discussions with the Arts Commission on ways to spend federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan.

"It's through partnerships with organizations like these that South Carolina can work collaboratively and address the academic impact COVID-19 has had on our students while exposing them to a strong arts-infused education that many may never have had before," Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said.

The department as a whole is expecting to receive $2.1 billion to help address the pandemic impact on public schools.

According to SCDE, 90 percent of those funds will go to school districts.

The remaining, which amounts to roughly $211 million, is to be used for state-level activities to address learning loss, summer enrichment and after-school programs like the arts partnership.

Principal Copeland says they're hoping the funds will help bring afterschool programs, improved classrooms and a new theatre teacher in the future.

"I’m looking forward to learning and working alongside the Arts Commission to help utilize some funds to help support our students in their area of academic performance," Copeland said.

The SCAC is working to release information on grant guidelines, research and professional learning opportunities.