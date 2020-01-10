First ever SC Dyslexia Handbook now available

The Learning Disorders Task Force at the SC Dept. of Education put together the first ever SC Dyslexia Handbook as a resource for parents and educators.

Dyslexia is a learning disorder that makes it hard to read for some children. Most of those with dyslexia can succeed in school with the right help.

“Research kind of tells us that 20% of these little ones are going to struggle in some way because reading is not a natural process," said Sandra Maddox, a South Carolina Department of Education literacy specialist who helped put together the first-ever South Carolina Dyslexia Handbook.

“In fact, I am a parent of a child with dyslexia and I looked for this many years ago something that our state had put out for parents like me and there wasn’t anything," Maddox said, "So this is just a bonus for parents and educators in SC just to help them identify students that are struggling to read and what we might could do for them.”

The handbook covers what dyslexia is and how to advocate for a child with the disorder, along with other things.

“One of the things that I love in Molly Spearman’s letter that she precedes the handbook with is she says, “a child’s ability to read is a critical predictor of educational and lifelong success,” and I think that we all know that. It’s so important for these little ones as soon as they come to school to begin this process and to become strong readers early,” Maddox said.

Maddox has been in education 35 years and along with 13 others, has worked to make this handbook ready and available for all who need the resource.

“I wish we had had this 20 years ago!" Maddox laughed.