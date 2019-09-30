JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida will be the first state in the nation to require students from K-12 to learn about child trafficking prevention thanks to a new rule approved by the State Board of Education on Monday.

According to a news release from the board, the new rule requires each school district to submit an implementation plan for child trafficking prevention education to the commissioner and post the plan on the school district's website.

The plan must include:

How instruction will be delivered for each grade level

The professional qualifications of the person delivering the instruction

A description of the materials and resources utilized to deliver instruction

The rule also establishes that every school in Florida be a "Child Trafficking Free Zone."

Florida places third in the country for numbers of reported cases of human trafficking and the average age of trafficked youths is 11 to 13 years old, according to the board.

“Tragically, human trafficking is an epidemic in our country,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said. “Children of all ages need to know and understand the hazards of human trafficking and how to protect themselves from dangerous predators.”

In 2018 there were 767 human trafficking cases reported in Florida. Of those cases, 149 were minors, the board said. The board also said up to 70 percent of sex trafficking and exploitation begins with predators connecting with youth online.

“Our number one priority is the safety of Florida’s students," Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said. "It is never too early to learn about prevention, safety and safely using technology. I thank Governor DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis for their commitment to ensuring every child has the tools necessary to identify and address these important issues.”

To learn more, click here.