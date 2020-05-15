MIAMI — A Miami teen has been accepted to 30 colleges and offered more than $1 million in scholarship money, according to WSVN.
Shirley Campos graduated from Miami Jackson Senior High.
While attending school she was captain of the majorette squad, a Silver Knights award nominee and class president.
“I want to leave a legacy and break any barrier that comes my way,” Campos told WSVN-TV.
Out of the 30 choices, she accepted an offer to attend Florida International University to pursue nursing -- a career passion stemming from witnessing the limited health care options in her parents' home country of Nicaragua.
“My family members have passed away due to poor health facilities and I want to increase and better the health facilities, and help people to get better even though in these situations they’re putting their lives at risk, but they’re saving lives and making a difference,” she told the TV station.
