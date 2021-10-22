Food supply chain shortage hurting rural school districts in the Midlands

Schools in the Midlands are facing challenges to provide lunch for students due to food shortages from their suppliers.

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The nationwide food supply shortage is impacting school districts all over the country, including in the Midlands. The shortage is making it difficult for schools to provide adequate lunch for students.

"That chicken breast that we were paying 77 cents for, we’re now paying $1.50 for," said Dr. Harvey Livingston, Superintendent of Saluda County School District. "So obviously, we can’t sustain those types of price increases. Our cafeteria Director, Mrs. Aileen Connelly, takes great pride in purchasing upper end products, and we’re really struggling to get some of the high end products, and when we can get the high end products, the prices are almost double."

The shortage is preventing students from being able to have as many options for lunch at school.

One parent in the school district said she hopes things get better soon.

“I’m concerned about that also, but you know, I wish they would improve a little better than the way it is now,” said Saluda County mother Sheila Irving.

One student said she would help if she could.

Student Kamiah Smith said, "I’ll be sad and disappointed, but I would love to help the school out ... buying food and returning it to the people who cook the food inside the cafeteria.”

Livingston said U.S. Foods and other providers say part of the issue is labor shortage and a shortage of truck drivers.

“A lot of our upper end poultry and pork that we purchase ... broccoli has been very scarce, a lot of our fresh fruits and vegetables," Livingston said. "Thankful we do have some local providers, but we’re seeing some shortages on that end.”

Other supplies that the district is having issues with getting include plasticware and styrofoam trays. Livingston says this has been an issue since school began.

Other rural districts in Lee, Clarendon, Orangeburg and Calhoun counties are all facing the same food shortage issues.

Director of Nutrition for Lexington One says it’s also hitting the larger districts in the Midlands.

“It truly is, it’s a concern," said Sally Nicholson, Director of Nutrition for Lexington One. But we can guarantee our families in Lexington One that we will always continue to serve quality, nutritious meals to our students.”

According to Livingston, the Department of Education is assisting districts in order to fulfill the required menu requirements of state and federal government.

“We have to give a protein, we have to give so many starches, so many vegetables, and obviously the milk choices," Livingston said. "We are able to meet those standards every day, but we’re not able to give the variety that we like our kids to have.”