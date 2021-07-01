Free 4K program expanding thanks to $5 million grant

First Steps offers free 4K programs to at-risk children in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor McMaster has granted 5 million dollars of federal funding to a free 4K program for at-risk children.

McMaster announced Tuesday he’s allocating nearly 20 million dollars of his GEER (Governor's Emergency Education Relief) funds to education and workforce training. Five million of that is going to the Office of First Steps, which offers free 4K to children in poverty.

"We will have additional money to bring on new kids who would not otherwise been able to be part of our program," said Executive Director of First Steps, Georgia Mjartan. "We can only serve as many kids as we have funding for. So, with these new dollars we’re able to use the resources we have in hand from the legislature to expand our programs and reach more kids and families in South Carolina."

Gov. @HenryMcMaster today announced the allocation of $7M in federal COVID-19 aid to SC early childhood preschool programs. Of this funding, $5M has been granted to First Steps for the expansion of free 4K programs offering full-day and summer options. https://t.co/kOvhJr7Dxy pic.twitter.com/qbAqBop2vM — South Carolina First Steps (@SCFirstSteps) January 5, 2021

First Steps offers free 4-year-old kindergarten programs in 39 of South Carolina’s 46 counties. Mjartan said most of their classrooms are open year-round and eight hours a day, but many are not. With the new government funds, they’ll be able to change that.

"These moms and dads are now going to be able to go to work because they have that extended day and summer program. So, they’ll know they can get a full-time job and really recover economically," Mjartan said.

A child qualifies for the free 4K program if they’re 4 years old, a South Carolina resident and eligible for Medicaid, free lunch programs, SNAP or if they’re in foster care.

Tiffany Howard is a 4K teacher in Richland County and enrolled her daughter, Harley, in the program this year.

"It helps because for one, it’s saving me money," Howard said. "I don’t have to pay no one [sic] to babysit her, or have to worry about her being somewhere else. So, it gives me some reassurance that she’s okay. She’s learning."

The Federal Government requires First Steps to spend the allocated funds by the end of September 2022.

"These dollars are going to be gone way before September 2022," Mjartan said. "Frankly, we’re asking the legislature for significant additional dollars so that we can expand this program statewide."