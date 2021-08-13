Free back-to-school events in the Midlands

Organizations hosting school supplies giveaways as students in South Carolina return to class for the 2021-22 school year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Organizations across the Midlands are hosting giveaways of free back-to-school supplies this weekend.

FRIDAY, August 13

Mission Lexington: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. When people arrive at 216 Harmon St., Lexington, they need to remain in the parking lot. A staff member will meet them there, as they are keeping everyone outside due to safety reasons. After filling out paperwork, parents and children will be allowed to come in to pick out their own backpack along with school supplies, a lunchbox, pencils, pens, index cards and more.

Edventure Children's Museum: Hosts a low/no contact giveaway of school supplies in the museum’s front loop 5:30-7:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, 211 Gervais St., Columbia

SATURDAY, August 14

Family Health Centers, Inc: 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. at 3310 Magnolia St., Orangeburg. In addition to free backpacks and school supplies, FHC will be giving away free food boxes and will host a health and wellness fair featuring free blood pressure and glucose checks and COVID-19 testing and the Moderna vaccine for individuals age 18 and over