FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County middle school student with physical and mental disabilities was subjected to a "monstrous" string of sexual abuse by fellow students aboard her school bus, a federal lawsuit alleges, as the driver did nothing until the day she was raped.

Attorney Lee Parks is representing the victim and her mother, and provided 11Alive with a copy of the suit.

It describes a horrifying, near-daily pattern of sexual assaults that allegedly occurred on the school bus between April 4-20 last year - all within view of the driver, operating a bus specifically designed for students with special needs that contains only 3 to 4 rows of seating.

According to the suit, the abuse began when one student left his seat, sat next to the 14-year-old girl and groped her. A second student, "emboldened by the lack of discipline and restraint," for the first student, then began a series of escalating sexual assaults - nine instances described in all - that culminated in a rape aboard the bus.

RELATED: Lawsuit alleges APS knew of prior reports against para-pro now charged with molestation

On that day, the suit alleges, the driver only said that he "noticed something," even as the girl had been "stripped naked, physically battered and raped."

"The Bus driver in this case was completely derelict in his duties and repeatedly exhibited a willful and deliberate indifference to maintaining student discipline and ensuring student safety," the suit states.

RELATED: Father says daughter with Down syndrome was physically assaulted on Henry County bus

The suit alleges a range of failures that implicate Fulton County Schools, including the removal of a regular employee monitor from the bus before the string of assaults occurred, and video footage and audio recordings which "could be accessed and reviewed on a daily basis" but apparently were not.

The school district said Fulton County School Police is investigating the incident and provided this statement:

“The allegations in this complaint are extremely serious and concerning to the district. Because we are dealing with minor students, this is a particularly sensitive matter. We need to allow any ongoing investigations to be complete and respect the privacy of all students allegedly involved. We look forward to the case being adjudicated through the legal process, not by attempting to make legal gains with press statements and grandstanding. It is not appropriate.”

RELATED: Mother feels helpless after son says he was molested 3 times at DeKalb school

Ultimately, the suit says, "(Fulton County Schools) was deliberately indifferent to the sexual abuse and rape of Doe," who suffered damages that included emotional distress.

Describing the abuse as "hellish," Parks said in a statement that the school district had "wholly failed" to protect the girl.

"The Fulton County School District is required by law to ensure all students are given a safe environment while at school and being transported," Parks, the attorney, said. "It has wholly failed in that regard with respect to one of its most vulnerable students, and this lawsuit seeks to address the School District’s liability for creating an unsafe situation for a special needs student that exposed her to multiple sexual assaults over a 17-day period."

RELATED: Parent: Child with special needs sexually assaulted on Henry Co. school bus

The lawyer says the audio recordings and video footage from the bus "will verify all of the plaintiff's allegations" but that, so far, Fulton County Schools "has refused to produce the footage to the plaintiff or her parents, denying her access to crucial evidence."

MORE HEADLINES

She beat a child to death for taking a cupcake. She pleaded guilty and will spend life behind bars.

Man who tried to get baby daughter to sleep with Benadryl, killing her, gets 15 years in prison

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old