Get paid while going to school: Lex-Rich 5 to host student career fairs for school jobs

School district offering students first paid jobs while attending school

COLUMBIA, S.C. — School is where you begin to learn -- not only what is in books, but real life experiences.

District 5 of Lexington & Richland Counties (Lex-Rich5) is offering high school students age 16 and older an opportunity to learn real life experience of having a first job when it hosts a series of career fairs for jobs at school. Students will be paid for their work while attending high school.

Tentative job openings include:

student nutrition

clerical

custodial

landscaping

bus driver's aide

Interested students are asked to stop by the career specialists' booth during lunch on these assigned dates to get more information:

Dutch Fork High School, Tuesday, August 22

Spring Hill High School, Friday, August 25

Chapin High School, Monday, August 28

Irmo High School, Wednesday, August 30