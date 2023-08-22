Get paid while going to school: Lex-Rich 5 to host student career fairs for school jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — School is where you begin to learn -- not only what is in books, but real life experiences.
District 5 of Lexington & Richland Counties (Lex-Rich5) is offering high school students age 16 and older an opportunity to learn real life experience of having a first job when it hosts a series of career fairs for jobs at school. Students will be paid for their work while attending high school.
Tentative job openings include:
- student nutrition
- clerical
- custodial
- landscaping
- bus driver's aide
Interested students are asked to stop by the career specialists' booth during lunch on these assigned dates to get more information:
- Dutch Fork High School, Tuesday, August 22
- Spring Hill High School, Friday, August 25
- Chapin High School, Monday, August 28
- Irmo High School, Wednesday, August 30
Students will have to apply for the jobs, go through the interview process and dress appropriately. This program is part of the district's First Jobs initiative.