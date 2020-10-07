Gov. McMaster gives SC HBCU's $2.4 million

The money will be used to support online instruction by upgrading hardware and by purchasing software, eLearning resources, and electronic textbooks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor McMaster announced Thursday the allocation of $2.4 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund to the state’s eight historically black colleges and universities.

According to the release, this recommendation originated from accelerateSC and will be used to support online instruction by upgrading hardware and by purchasing software, eLearning resources, and electronic textbooks.

“I am pleased to announce this investment in our HBCUs,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This spring when learning went from in-person to online, the faculty and students at our HBCUs faced significant technology challenges. These funds will be used to upgrade the capabilities of these institutions to serve students with online learning.”

These allocations were calculated based on a formula under the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). The formula included overall student enrollment at each institution and the percentage of Pell Grant recipients enrolled at each institution.

The funds will be distributed as follows:

SC State University - $632,397

Denmark Technical College - $119,174

Allen University - $217,527

Benedict University - $547,539

Claflin University - $546,023

Clinton College - $53,493

Morris College - $166,048

Voorhees College - $141,195

TOTAL: $2,423,396

According to the release, the institutions must provide the Office of the Governor detailed reports concerning what the funds were used for and the outcomes achieved.

GEER funds are federal funds awarded to each governor through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law by President Trump on March 27, 2020. A governor may allocate GEER funds to school districts and institutions of higher education “most significantly impacted by coronavirus” and to education-related entities that the governor deems essential.