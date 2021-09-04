North Carolina school districts will need to come up with a plan to present to the state Department of Instruction 30 days before the last day of classes.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina public school districts will now be required to offer in-person summer school to students who struggled with remote learning during the pandemic.

Governor Roy Cooper signed House Bill 82 into law on Friday. It goes into effect immediately.

House Bill 82 - also called the Summer Learning Choice for NC Families bill - creates a fully funded, six weeks in-person summer program. The goal is to address learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This pandemic has challenged students and teachers like never before. Providing a summer opportunity for academic growth plus mental and physical health will help schools begin to address those challenges," Gov. Cooper said about the bill.

The summer program bill would require districts to identify students who are at risk for failing and contact their families. Parents would have the final say on whether their students will go to summer school.

Other students, who may not be considered at risk, can enroll if space allows.

Districts would make a plan for how to implement the program and submit it to the state Department of Instruction at least 30 days before the last day of classes.