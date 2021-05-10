Monday, U.S. Attorney General asked the FBI and federal prosecutors to meet with law enforcement at all levels to address threats against teachers and school staff.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is vowing to defend Floridians' freedom of speech in response to the U.S. Attorney General's announcement to look into threats made against teachers and school board members across the country.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asked the FBI and federal prosecutors to meet with federal, state and local law enforcement to address the threats against teachers, school board members and staff.

"In recent months, there has been a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff who participate in the vital work of running our nation’s public schools," Garland wrote in the letter Monday.

It comes after leaders with the National School Boards Association asked President Joe Biden last week for help investigating threats made over policies like mask mandates.

The letter went on to say, "while spirited debate about policy matters is protected under our Constitution, that protection does not extend to threats of violence or efforts to intimidate individuals based on their views."

DeSantis responded to the announcement Tuesday, tweeting that Garland is "weaponizing the DOJ by using the FBI to pursue concerned parents and silence them through intimidation." He went on to say he'd protect Floridians' freedom of speech.

"We have very broad freedom of speech because of the First Amendment," local attorney Jennifer Mansfield said.

She said it takes a lot for speech to be considered criminal in nature, and it would have to be a specific threat.

"In the context of teachers and the mask mandates and stuff like that, to just say, 'We're going to be vigilant. We're going to be fighting and encouraging people to show up at that hearing and public meeting,' there's nothing wrong with that under the First Amendment," Mansfield said.

"It's only when you start getting to specific threats against teachers, or a bomb at the school, or something like that, and I said theoretically not commenting on any particular instance," she added.

Mansfield said she thinks threats of this nature have happened across the country.

"I think we have seen some examples where they've crossed that line," Mansfield explained. "So, enforcing that, or investigating to make sure that people are safe, is overall probably a good thing. But, we do need to be careful not to trample our First Amendment rights in the process."