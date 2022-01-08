Governor Henry McMaster proposes overhaul to school funding formula

The proposal sends money based on the student-teacher ratio and minimum teacher salaries instead of the confusing arrays of formulas currently used.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s governor is proposing a simplification of the formula the state uses to pay its portion for public schools.

The education staff for Gov. Henry McMaster says the new formula put into his budget plan submitted to lawmakers will increase flexibility and accountability and help out poorer districts. The proposal sends money based on the student-teacher ratio and minimum teacher salaries instead of the confusing arrays of formulas currently used.