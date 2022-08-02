‘Boys and books’: Reading parties help NC nonprofit improve reading levels

Since Create Me kicked off the program more than 25 students are now above or at reading level.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — February is National Library Lover's month.

A Greensboro nonprofit is getting kids off the apps and putting their heads into books.

Reading parties is how Create Me, executive director, Erica Motley said the organization is doing its part to make sure children discover the joy of reading.

“Create Me is a community organization, Motley said.” We open every day at 2pm and offer programs to children ages 5 and up.”

February is all about ‘boys and books.'.

All month along 23 men read 23 books for 23 days to boys ages six and older across Guilford County.

Corey Jones is a volunteer reader using the art of reading to connect with young men and create a sense of safety and common interest with every page.

“A lot of times children feel like us adults can't speak to them,” Jones said. “I want to have that common ground. Know the latest songs and know the latest slang, so I can connect with them. That's pivotal today."

Boys and books kicked off two years ago at the center on Battleground Avenue but stopped because of the pandemic

Motley said parents were reaching out asking them to continue the reading groups, so the parties are back by popular demand through zoom this year.

The organization keeps track of students’ progress in school.

Since the sessions began more than 25 students are on or above their reading level.

For the second annual program Create Me was intentional.

“We have incorporated black history month we have a lot of local African American authors reading to the children,” Motley said.

With every story read in February, there's a sense of pride in echoing the contributions of African Americans.



But, no matter the color represented the goal is for kids to escape the world and tap into their imagination.

“Leave the games alone. Come out of the TV leave YouTube alone,” Jones said. “Don't be afraid to open a book you never know where it can take you.”

The majority of the men chosen for the program are educators, community leaders, and entrepreneurs.

“In a lot of households, the male figure is gone so to have that male figure stand-in and be strength and someone you can count on," Jones said. "Because you know they're going to be there for that zoom and they're mentoring you after that that's great.”

Create me has a reading program for girls that will kick off in April, and an empowerment course for parents in March.