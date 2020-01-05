COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hammond announced Friday that plans are currently underway to reopen campus and begin face-to-face instruction this fall.

Hammond Headmaster Chris Angel said the school is planning for an on-campus start in August 2020.

The school is working on a variety of different scenarios, with plans underway to phase in a campus opening over the summer months, including graduation for the Class of 2020 on June 20.

“We anticipate a gradual re-opening over the summer months that includes a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020, held on our campus," Angel said While the situation is fluid, we will be working closely with different groups to help make this possible.”