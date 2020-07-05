KERSHAW, S.C. — South Carolina First Steps has awarded a $600,000 grant to the Town of Kershaw to transform a historic downtown building into a state-of-the-art child care and early education center, officials say.

The center will serve families across Lancaster, Kershaw, and Chesterfield counties.

Officials with S.C. First Steps say the 2,250 residents of Kershaw live in a “child care desert,” having no licensed providers in either the town limits or surrounding areas. The grant is aimed at addressing this need as part of a downtown revitalization effort.

Funds will used to renovate the town-owned former Bank of Kershaw, a two-story, 10,000 square foot structure built in 1910. The building has sat vacant for nearly 40 years.

The renovation will add classroom space for 30 First Steps 4K children, to be recruited from a tri-county area that includes the towns of Kershaw (Lancaster County), Jefferson (Chesterfield County), Westville and Mt. Pisgah (Kershaw County).

The First Steps 4K program provides free full-day 4-year-old kindergarten to eligible children in private, nonprofit and faith-based child care centers across the state.

Lancaster County First Steps will operate the 4K center and plans to expand its Early Head Start program for infants and toddlers to the site in future years. Additional funding from public and private partners will provide an outdoor playground.

Officials say that architectural plans have been completed and renovations will begin immediately with plans to open this fall. In future phases, the town plans to add classrooms for children 0-3 and renovate the 2nd floor, which in partnership with a new library branch planned for next door, will turn the town center into a resource hub for families.

“This exciting investment will help transform the lives of the littlest ones amongst us and bring renewed vitality to our town center,” said SC Senator Vincent Sheheen. “This partnership will open opportunities for our four-year-old kids and families all over Southern Lancaster County and Northern Kershaw County.”

South Carolina First Steps was established in 1999 by the South Carolina General Assembly to close the gap on students’ preparedness for success in school.