How does Biden's new student loan forgiveness plan affect South Carolina?

US Dept. of Education released state-by-state data on the number of borrowers eligible for automatic loan relief

COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Joe Biden's first attempt at student loan forgiveness was squashed by the US Supreme Court so now, under a new income-driven repayment (IDR) program called SAVE (Saving on a Valuable Education) borrowers could still see some relief.

On July 14, the US Department of Education began notifying more than 800,000 borrowers via email that they qualify for forgiveness without further action on their part. Borrowers may be eligible for forgiveness if they have accumulated the equivalent of either 20 or 25 years of qualifying months depending on their loan type and IDR plan.

So what does this mean to borrowers in South Carolina? The US Department of Education released state-by-state data on the number of borrowers who are eligible for automatic loan relief to ensure all borrowers have an accurate count of the number of monthly payments that qualify toward forgiveness.

In South Carolina, 16,330 borrowers have $855.2 million of debt eligible for discharge.

By comparison, in North Carolina 24,870 borrowers have $1.924 billion of debt eligible for discharge; in Georgia 38,590 borrowers have $2.13 billion of debt eligible for discharge; and in Florida 56,930 borrowers have $3.026 billion of debt eligible for discharge.

In total, 803,990 borrowers across the United States have $39 billion of student loans discharged.

According to the Department of Education, the department will continue to identify and notify borrowers who reach the applicable forgiveness thresholds (240 or 300 qualifying monthly payments, depending on their repayment plan and type of loan) every two months until next year when all borrowers who are not yet eligible for forgiveness will have their payment counts updated.