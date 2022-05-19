What protocols are in place dealing with visitors to school campuses in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A recent incident at an area elementary school had News19 reaching out to Midlands school districts to ask about safety protocols in place that deal with visitors to school campuses.

The incident that prompted the question "how safe are local schools?" occurred Wednesday afternoon at Ebenezer Middle School in Sumter. Two women were arrested and charged with third-degree assault by a mob and disturbing schools after they were buzzed into the building and proceeded to run down a hallway and attack three children they thought were involved in a bullying situation. One of the three children was sent to an area hospital.

News19 sent out the same set of questions to school districts in Lexington, Richland, Kershaw, Calhoun, Orangeburg, Fairfield, and Calhoun counties. We asked:

When an individual arrives at a school and requests entry into a building, is there a protocol that should be followed?

Are doors to buildings always open/unlocked or does a person need to be buzzed inside?

Once inside, is there a sign-in process?

Is the visitor escorted to their destination, and if so, is the escort an SRO officer or school official?

Are there surveillance cameras in school hallways?

Here are some of the responses received:

Lexington One

Lexington One Chief Communications Officer Kathryn McPhail referred us to the Safety page on the district's website that deals with such issues.

Visitors are buzzed into the building by front office staff and then must proceed directly to the front office to complete a check-in process. The visitor's driver's license is scanned and, if not flagged, a temporary visitor's badge is issued with your photograph, time, date, and purpose of the visit. The rest of the school remains locked to visitors.

Security cameras recording audio and video are in each school and on buses.

Lexington One also has a Tip Line for students, parents and staff to report school safety concerns. The Tip Line can be accessed by calling 803-636-8317, emailing 1607@alert1.us.com or online at lexington1-sc.safeschoolsalert.com

Richland Two

Richland Two chief communications officer Libby Roof says that visitors have to check in at the front office. and have their ID scanned through a visitor management system that runs a check against the sexual offender registry.

The website says that parents/legal guardians and other citizens of the district to visit classrooms to observe the work of the school.

Employees and school volunteers must wear identification badges. Uniform or properly credentialed public safety officers like EMTs, firefighters, on duty law enforcement do not have to check in on campus. More on visitor procedures can be found here.