Tips to help avoid remote learning burnout -- for parents and students

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Blank facial expressions, slumped shoulders and Zoom fatigue are real. Learning online can be exhausting, but school doesn't have to seem like a daily battle.

Like most parents, Digital Strategist Roshanda Pratt has been dealing with remote learning for nearly a year. She says if your child is feeling overwhelmed, it might be time for a change in scenery.

"Just imagine learning in the same space, every single day," says Pratt. "Maybe it's time to mix things up and change the learning space at home."

Pratt has a series of tips to help your student organize and strategize so that can start the day fresh.

4 Tips to Avoid Remote Learning Burnout

Make over your learning space. It can be as simple as turning the desk or chair to face a different direction.

Organize and strategize. Use a calendar and sticky notes to track meetings and assignments and keeping your workspace clean.

Adjust at-home learning routines. Figure out what works for you.

Mental health days. Everyone needs a break every now and then.

"Students have to-do lists, so we recommend that they do the to-do list the night before," says Pratt. "Even cleaning off their work space will help, so they can start the day not feeling overwhelmed."

Most young people thrive and excel when they have a daily routine, but according to the experts, don't be afraid to adjust as needed.

"If going outside for a walk doesn't work well with your student anymore, discuss new activities," says Pratt. "Remember, one size doesn't fit all, so find what fits, especially during this time."

Pratt recently spoke with a "Mom Coach" who encourages parents to be mindful of their children's mental health. Deborah Porter suggests giving your student a day off if they seem overwhelmed and at their breaking point.

"Maybe one of those mental health days, you can go to the Louvre Museum (virtually) in Paris," said Porter. "Then you could ask your child's teacher if they could present their experience to the class."