Students: If you can find X and know the whys of science and math, there's a competition for you

The National Science Bowl for middle and high school teams is hosted by the US Department of Energy's Office of Science

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are you good at science and math? Can you answer these middle school first-round level sample questions?

What is the term for the point on a stem at which a leaf is attached?

What is the total surface area of a rectangular box having edge lengths of 4, 6, and 7?

What group of mammals lays eggs?

4 blue marbles, 3 green marbles, and 3 red marbles are in a jar. Two marbles are selected without replacement. What is the probability that the two marbles are the same color?

Then you might want to sign up your team for the National Science Bowl, hosted by the US Department of Energy's Office of Science. Now in its 33rd year, the National Science Bowl (NSB) is where teams of students -- four or five students, plus one teacher acting as coach -- compete to see which one is best at answering middle school and high school level questions regarding science and math.

The fast-paced verbal forum asks students to solve technical problems and answer questions in all branches of science and math. Regional competitions last one or two days throughout the country between January and March, with winning regional teams competing in the National Finals in Washington, D.C., from April 27 to May 1, 2023. Teams reaching the finals will have all of their expenses paid and will consist of several days of science activities and sightseeing, along with the competitions.

The top two middle and high school teams will win $5000 for their schools’ math and science departments. Other schools placing in the top 16 in the National Finals will win $1,000 for their schools’ science departments.

Details about signing up a team can be found at the NSB registration page.

Sample questions that can be used to prepare your team (or to test your knowledge of middle school or high school science and math) can be found at the NSB website.