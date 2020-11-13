Internship in George Floyd's honor to begin this spring at Texas A&M University-Commerce

To qualify, applicants must be enrolled as an AAMP student, and must be a junior, senior or graduate student.

An internship named in George Floyd's honor will begin in January at Texas A&M University-Commerce.

The program is called the "Be His Legacy" internship program, which will be a two-semester initiative that will provide hands-on equity experience to students through community outreach and targeted educational programs.

Following Floyd's in-custody death on May 25, people across the country demonstrated for weeks, calling for an end to police brutality and racism.

"Be His Legacy" interns will work on intentional reform initiatives aimed to eliminate police brutality, promote social justice, and protect people of color’s civil rights, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation said in a statement.

The program was launched by the George Floyd Memorial Foundation and the Texas A&M Commerce African American Male Mentorship Program (AAMP).

The internship activities aim to provide a meaningful career path development for AAMMP students before graduation.

The internship is for Black men interested in all aspects of civic engagement, education and justice, including voter engagement, education, public relations, marketing, lobbying and fundraising.

To apply for the internship, students must complete a competitive application and interview process. To qualify, applicants must be enrolled as an AAMP student, and must be a junior, senior or graduate student.