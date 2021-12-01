Irmo company hires teacher, creates classroom for employees' children

The company hired a teacher and transformed one of the work spaces into a classroom for the employees' children who are distance learning.

IRMO, S.C. — Class is in session at Diesel Laptops in Irmo!

The company hired a teacher and transformed one of the workspaces into a classroom for the employees' children who are distance learning.

Tyler Robertson, Diesel Laptops Founder & CEO, says he knew if he was having problems with virtual learning, so were his employees.

"There's no way our employees can both be doing their job at home and teaching their kids; you can't do both things," Robertson said. "I have elementary school kids. A lot of our employees do. So we thought it'd be great to give them a resource for free for them to allow them to still do their jobs and still educate their children."

Robertson created a committee, and they hired Ginger Nelson to lead Diesel Academy. She has been an educator in the Midlands for decades and came highly recommended by one of the employees.

"I was a teacher for 25 years," Nelson explained. "22 In Lexington-Richland Five. I just recently retired."

Nelson understands the struggle parents face when it comes to distance learning. "Sometimes it just doesn't work that great when parents try to help their children with virtual learning," Nelson said.

She explained that she loves teaching and helping the families at Diesel Laptops. "My goal is for them to leave here every day and have all of their work done, so they don't have to do any when they get home with their parents," Nelson said.

The response from employees at the company has been very positive. Michelle Burgess has two girls who utilize Diesel Academy, says it has alleviated a lot of stress when it comes to navigating distance learning.

"My girls absolutely love this space," Burgess said. "They love coming here. Honestly, if they probably had their pick, they would probably pick going with mommy five days a week to work than going back to school."

Diesel Academy has been such a success, Robertson says he will consider it for the next academic year.

When all Midlands districts return to school, Nelson will transition to a different role within the company.