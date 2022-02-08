Irmo High School returns to school on Wednesday. Here's what will be different

Students returning to Irmo High School on Wednesday will find some security changes in place.

IRMO, S.C. — On Tuesday night, Irmo High School students and parents voiced their concerns about safety issues at the school at a virtual parent and community town hall meeting.

The Lexington-Richland District 5 town hall comes after more than 100 students walked out of the school last Friday.

The students say they left due to recent fights and inappropriate behavior from some students.

After being online for two days, Irmo High students will return to in-person class on Wednesday with increased security and counselors available.

Superintendent Akil Ross described the new "nest" or the "School within a school" program. Ross said it's designed to give what he calls the 'highest need students' more attention and mental health services.

Because a majority of fights and disruptions are happening in the hallways and in bathrooms, Ross said students will either be in class or be required to have a pass to go to the bathroom or somewhere else in the building. Additionally, only one student from each class may leave at a time.

Also, no hoods or hats will be allowed to be worn inside, a move Ross said will help staff members better identify who is in the building.

Additionally, no loitering will be allowed in the hallways.

Ross said parents and community members may notice an increase in security and police on campus over the next few days.