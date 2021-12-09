Irmo Middle School dismissing early due to power outage

Phone lines are also down, authorities say.

IRMO, S.C. — An ongoing power outage is forcing a Lexington area school to dismiss early.

Lexington-Richland District Five released a statement on Thursday morning announcing that Irmo Middle School would be dismissing early with buses running normal routes beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Phone lines are also down as a result, so families are being contacted directly to ensure children have supervision upon dismissal. Students who can't be picked up for early release will be taken to Crossroads Intermediate School until the power returns.

The school district said that classes can continue through Google Classroom and suggested students check their accounts for assignments.

While details on the outage are not clear, the school district said it anticipates a return to the regular schedule on Friday and urged parents to keep an eye out for additional messages from the district through their messaging system, on social media, and through local news outlets.

Currently, Dominion Energy shows the middle school to be the only customer without power in the Irmo area.