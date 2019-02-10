MCCORMICK, S.C. — Students may attend class alongside cows, hogs, goats and horses at one program at McCormick High School.

The John de la Howe School for Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year, and interested students may apply through the school's website. Students prepare for the field of agriculture while working toward their high school diplomas.

The school accommodates both residential students and day students. Residential students live on campus, and day students leave and return for the school day. Students are able to choose one of three majors: Environmental & Natural Resources Management, Horticulture and Plant and Animal Systems.

Applicants must be South Carolina residents in their freshman or sophomore years of high school. More information about the school can be found at the John de la Howe website.