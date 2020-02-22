STOCKTON, Calif. — Harold Grigsby III found his path to graduate school in the most uncommon of places, juvenile hall.

Grigsby said a robbery accusation in San Francisco once landed him in juvenile hall, and, afterward, he started hitting the books to make the most of his education.

Grigsby said he didn't always make school a priority while he was a student at Edison High School.

"Elementary school, I had good grades, but, [in] middle school and high school, I started to fade out," Grigsby said. He says that he didn't take his classwork seriously until he was arrested.

Sacramento City College was the starting point for Grigsby's higher education career, and he eventually went to UCLA to study African American studies and public affairs.

His education and dedication paid off when applying to graduate school, because Harvard University eventually came knocking. And, they weren't the only ones.

Some of the other schools Grigsby was accepted to were Cornell, Northwestern University and UCLA.

With all the choices, Grigsby is still on the fence and unsure of which campus he'll be attending. Part of the decision lies in the tuition cost at those prestigious colleges.

Grigsby said he is a good example of what happens when Stockton students are given resources to succeed.

