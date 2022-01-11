Kerry Fuller is New19’s Teacher of the Week

This week's News19 Teacher of the Week has been described as a rock-star educator. In fact, she was recently recognized as her school's "Teacher of the Year."

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — You never know what you're going to stumble across when you stop by Kerry Fuller's fifth grade classroom. Her students say she is always doing something fun and interactive.

“Mrs. Fuller's class is an amazing thing because she's so expressive,” said Janett Kamara. “She’s just a really like a fun teacher."



"She's really awesome and amazing and she gives many chances,” said Kensley Jones.

“She does a lot of fun activities like, grammar boot camp or book testing,” said Bradley Bean. “Whatever we're learning, she makes it fun.”

When we stopped by to surprise Mrs. Fuller as the News19 Teacher of the Week, her students we’re preparing for a live performance.

"It was a play to practice our poem,” said Bean. “We were working on our accuracy, fluency, and our rate, because that's what we've been learning about."

Markeita Barber is the principal at Pine Tree Elementary School in Kershaw County, and knows the value she has in Fuller.

"As you can see, being in her classroom, she's always doing cute little dances and songs,” said Barber. “We just appreciate her and what she brings to our school and our district."

Fuller always knew she wanted to be an educator because of the impact her teachers made on her life as a child.

"My fifth-grade teacher was my favorite teacher,” said Fuller. “She read books to us and made me like school. She showed me that I could make a difference in the world and to help people."

That's why Kerry Fuller is the News19 Teacher of the Week.

