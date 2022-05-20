Kershaw County School Board names new superintendent

J. Harrison Goodwin replaces Shane Robbins who announced his departure for the Dorchester Two School District in April.

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Kershaw County School Board has released the name of the next superintendent who will take office in just over a month.

Kershaw County School Board Chair Dr. James P. Smith released a memo on Friday announcing that a Camden, Dr. J. Harrison Goodwin, would take office on July 1 on a three-year contract that includes a salary of $190,000 a year.

Smith said the board discussed the decision in an executive session on Friday morning before voting in public to allow the chair to establish Goodwin's contract.

No stranger to Kershaw County, as an industrial technology teacher at Camden High from 1987 to 1992, the board chair said Goodwin is also familiar with the duties of a superintendent.

The board pointed to his past experience in multiple roles including as superintendent of Chesterfield County Schools. During that time, he was named the 2019 South Carolina Superintendent of the Year by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.

Goodwin's appointment follows the announcement by current superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins that he would be accepting the same role elsewhere - in Dorchester School District Two. Robbins' new role will also begin on July 1.

"We will look to Dr. Goodwin to work with Dr. Robbins to ensure a smooth and seamless transition in leadership," Smith said. "In addition, we would like to thank the staff and community for their patience through this process."

While the board did not bring in an executive search firm, it did review information from its most recent search - the one that resulted in the appointment of Robbins, Smith said.

"We have now settled on a decision that, in our opinion, will result in an outstanding, experienced administrator being appointed in this very important role who is very familiar with our District and community," the chairman said.