The first day of school for students in the district is September 8.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County School District (KCSD) is hiring substitute teachers and instructional assistants for the 2020-21 school year.



“We have increased our rates for substitutes in an effort to be more competitive with neighboring school districts,” said Kershaw County School District Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Connie Graham. “We value the importance of having high-quality persons in our classrooms when our employees are not available.”

Graham said that certified teachers can earn $95 per day when they serve as substitute teachers; non-certified teachers earn $80. Persons who substitute as instructional assistants are paid $67.50 per day.

Persons who are interested in serving as substitute teachers should contact Kelly Educational Staffing Services at (803) 798-0765. People who would like to serve as substitute instructional assistants should contact Luci Ingram at luci.ingram@kcsdschools.net or 803-432-8416.



