Kershaw County School District prepares to distribute electronic devices fro school year

Students will be able to pick up electronic devices during LEAP days the week of August 24th. The district has also been working on internet access for kids.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County School District is getting prepared to give electronic devices to students in the coming weeks for the school year.

Schools across the country are getting geared up for a school year unlike any other. Due to the pandemic, many have had to change the way they're teaching kids. This includes modifying how they're teaching in classroom or also teaching online.

"It will be a different year. There's no doubt that the school year reflects whole life in general," said Mary Anne Byrd, the Community Relations Executive Director. "Everything has changed and different. But there's one thing that's for sure and that's we care about our kids and we will provide them a high quality education."

This time around, they'll be offering face-to-face classes, a blended schedule and virtual learning.

The week of the 24th on LEAP days, the district plans on giving out electronic devices for all students.

As far as internet is concerned, there's several different options available for kids.

This will include school buses with Wi-Fi access, local businesses and also local cable providers. The district is still in the early stages of talks with cable providers and hope to have something in place in a few months.

Byrd with the district says funding has helped with getting personal hotspots as week.

"We're also working with the state with state funding and purchasing the hotspot devices for families that don't currently have internet access and have a financial need," explained Byrd. "We'll be able to supply about 575 of those out across the county."

Byrd says it's amazing to see local businesses and partners step up to help children learn.

"Kershaw County really supports their schools. Our community values education. Right when we started e-learning several years ago, we had businesses come and say, 'You're welcome to advertise on your website that people can come in and use my business and use my Wi-Fi.' And then we've also seen a lot of churches over the years as we've been in this realm have said, 'You know what? We can do this. We can offer a space for students to come in and study and learn.'"