Midlands school district to hold virtual teacher recruitment fair

Kershaw County School District hiring certified teachers during Jan. 29 event

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County School District will be hosting a virtual recruitment fair for teachers, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. January 29.

The district is looking for certified teacher applicants.

Individuals interested in the opportunity must complete the online application at www.kcsdschools.net/fair and must be certified by August 1 of this year.

Interviews will be scheduled according to availability and by appointment only.

Contact KCSD Director for Educator Services Dr. Lisa Shannon at (803) 432-8416 or lisa.shannon@kcsdschools.net with questions.

