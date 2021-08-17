No mask mandate, says Kershaw County schools

According to the district, there are currently 934 students and 10 staff in quarantine due to the coronavirus.

CAMDEN, S.C. — No mask mandates in any Kershaw schools, that was the announcement at the Kershaw County School District meeting.

Many parents attended the Tuesday night, August 17 board meeting to express their concerns as coronavirus cases in Kershaw county continue to rise.

Mother of three, Dr. Karin Jenkins said her greatest concern is her child contracting COVID-19, "It's just not worth it, it's just too high of a risk to pay."

Dr. Jenkins said, "I'm very concerned. He's a great masker, he actually doesn't feel real safe in the lunch room, so he actually lifts his mask to eat his lunch."

An internal medicine physician, Dr. Jenkins she says she's been working with COVID patients since the start of the pandemic and adds that while her two oldest have been vaccinated, her 10-year-old son isn't.

"It's a daily conversation in our house to pull him or not (from school)," said Dr. Jenkins.

The father of a kindergartener also spoke during public comment at the Kershaw County School board meeting meeting, calling for better social distancing strategies, saying, "Classroom barriers, separating some of the desks from one another, not eating in the cafeteria, spacing out in cafeteria."

According to the district, there are currently 934 students and seven staff in quarantine, with 182 students and 22 staff members testing positive to COVID.

Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins says the meeting was about hearing from the public and the board. He says the district is asking schools to install more plexiglass, especially in elementary classrooms.

He went on to say, "I think everybody across the county shouldn't let their guard down. The message was clear we need to make sure it is in our classrooms… we have plenty of plexiglass, we'll purchase more to make sure it is in these classrooms."