Education

Kershaw County teacher recruitment fair set for Nov. 5

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County School District is looking for some great teachers to add to its team.

Kershaw County School District (KCSD) will host a Teacher Recruitment Fair for certified teacher applicants on Friday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.  

Both virtual and in-person appointments will be available. 

Applicants interested in attending must complete an online application by visiting www.kcsdschools.net/fair

Interviews will be scheduled according to availability and by appointment only. 

Contact KCSD Director for Educator Services Dr. Lisa Shannon at (803) 432-8416 or lisa.shannon@kcsdschools.net with questions.  

