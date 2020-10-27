Lee County School District asking for parent input on hybrid learning

The school district is fully virtual, but is looking for parent comment on potentially transitioning to a hybrid model

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Lee County School District is looking to gather input from parents about possibly offering a hybrid model of learning.

Currently, students in the district are learning virtually. Under the hybrid model, students would continue with virtual learning but will have the option to participate in some in-person instruction on a limited basis.

Parents are being asked to complete a survey for each school their child attends in the district. The survey asks whether or not parents would like their child to stay fully virtual.