LEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Lee County School District is expanding its science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, opportunities for some area students.

Lee Central High School students will now have the chance to learn how to fly drones and become nationally certified.

This opens the door to a variety of new career opportunities, including drone pilot, technician, programmer and other occupations associated with the industry.

District officials made the announcement Friday during a press conference, adding Lee County to about 10 other districts in the state implementing the program.

As the district works to expand opportunities in technology, they also plan to offer a STEM lab at Lee Central Middle School to expose students to topics like programming, gaming design, virtual reality and 3D printing.

The idea of the lab was introduced on Friday during a science, technology, engineering, art and math, or STEAM, expo held at the middle school by TheLINK in partnership with The S.C. Dept. of Commerce.

Students interested in these programs should reach out to their guidance counselor for more information on how to apply.

The district is still accepting applications for the Summer Drone Academy. Students must have completed the 10th grade to participate.