According to the district, the transition will happen in phases with the option for students to remain virtual

IRMO, S.C. — Lexington-Richland School District Five will transition in-person students from a hybrid schedule to a 4-day in-person instructional schedule.

The transition will occur in three (3) phases, with 4K-2 grade students attending school 4 days a week beginning on Oct. 5. Students in grades 3-6 will begin attending school 4 days a week on Oct. 19, and students in grades 7-12 will join other grades in attending school 4 days a week beginning on Nov. 9.

According to the district, Wednesday will remain a virtual learning day for students who attend in-person. The change was announced during a school Board meeting on Monday, Sept. 28. The district's Flexible Innovative Virtual Education (FIVE) virtual program will continue during all in-person learning models.

“I regret that our community is so divided and our emotions are so high, but I don’t regret our compassion and care about the children and I don’t regret my focus on the staff,” Melton said, during the board meeting. “This has been divisive for our community in many ways. All that helps us make sure we are student-centered and staff-supported.”

All four-year-old preschool programs will return to a full day program on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Three-year-old programs will continue with half day programming, as this is their typical schedule.

Phases of Reentry are as follows:

PHASE I - Current Model, September 8

School District Five began the school year with a hybrid model for in-person instruction.

PHASE II - 4K-2 Grades, October 5*

Beginning October 5, in-person students in grades 4K through 2 will attend school 4 days per week. Grades 3-12 will remain hybrid.

PHASE III - 3-6 Grades, October 19*

Beginning October 19, in-person students in grades 4K through 6 will attend school 4 days per week. Grades 7-12 will remain hybrid.

PHASE IV - 7-12 Grades, November 9*

Beginning November 9, in-person students in grades 4K through 12 will attend school 4 days per week.

According to the district, schools may return to a 100% distance learning model during any phase if that is a necessary response to COVID-19. The dates and phases can also be modified. A five-day, in-person model could also be considered later.