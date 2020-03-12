Lexington Two to offer free breakfasts, lunches during winter break

Meals are open to all youth ages 18 and younger, regardless of whether they attend a Lexington Two school.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Two students will be able to get free breakfast and lunch meals over the winter break with curbside pickup.

District officials say meals must be reserved by Wednesday, Dec. 16, at PayPams.com.

Meal bundles will be distributed from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. twice during the winter break:

Tuesday, Dec. 22: Breakfast and lunch meals for Tuesday-Monday (Dec. 22-28)

Curbside meal pickup will be offered at three Lexington Two school locations:

The free meals are part of the USDA’s extension of its summer meals program amid COVID-19.

Follow the ordering instructions at PayPams.com or go to the Lexington Two website for details.