Lexington Two moves to remote learning for first week in after break

Officials say the decision was made in anticipation of a surge in cases following the winter break.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Two announced Wednesday the district will learn move to remote learning for all in-person students during the first week back from winter break amid COVID-19.

Classes from Monday, January 4, through Friday, January 8, will be remote for all pre-K-12 in-person students. Students will still have school/instruction, but all learning will take place virtually. Those enrolled in the full-time Lexington Two Virtual Academy will not be affected.

Students expected to transition to new instructional models on January 4, based on family requests last fall, will still make the change, according to officials.

Students moving from the Virtual Academy to face-to-face instruction will have remote learning for the week with their anticipated January 4 teacher(s), while those moving from face-to-face instruction to the Virtual Academy will be part of the Virtual Academy with their anticipated January 4 teacher(s).

There will be no athletics, clubs, activities and/or events held on school grounds during the week of January 4-8, t .

Free student meals will be offered for curbside pickup during the remote learning week, but they must be reserved in advance through PayPams.com. Details are available in the News section of the district website, lex2.org.

Officials with Lexington Two say the decision was made in anticipation of a surge in cases following the winter break, mirroring the district’s experience not long after the end of Thanksgiving break.