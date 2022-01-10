Lexington One to begin Lakeside Middle School zoning process

School district's board of trustees to hear first reading of recommended zoning for new school at Dec. 14 meeting

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The zoning process for attendance lines for the new Lakeside Middle School will begin when the Lexington County School District One board of trustees meets Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The board will hear the first reading of the suggested attendance lines during the meeting and maps of the proposed zoning will be available to view online following the meeting.

Lakeside Middle is scheduled to open in August of 2022 for the 2022-2023 school year. The school, located at on a 62-acre site on 455 Old Cherokee Rd., will serve students currently zoned for Lexington Middle School as well as additional students living within the newly proposed attendance zone.

When finished, Lakeside will hold 1,200 students, with a maximum of 1,500 students at the 214,000-square-foot facility.

Two public hearings are planned to allow for public input into the zoning process. Meetings will take place at 6 p.m. and are scheduled for

January 10, 2022, at Lexington Middle School

January 12, 2022, at Meadow Glen Middle School

The meetings will begin with the formal presentation, then Lexington District One staff will stay until 7:30 p.m. to answer questions.