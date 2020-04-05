LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, school districts throughout Lexington County will join together to “Glow for Grads” by asking all Lexington County residents, businesses, and others to turn their lights on at 8:30 p.m. for at least 20 minutes and 20 seconds in a united show of support for Lexington County’s 3,786 2020 Lexington County high school seniors.

While the 2020 graduating class will have a fascinating story to tell their children and grandchildren one day, right now they are missing proms, spring sports, concerts and performances — making this senior year a bit disappointing.

"Together, we can lift them up and show them how very much they mean to all of us here in Lexington County by something as simple as turning on our lights," district officials say. "After all, they are family and our neighbors."