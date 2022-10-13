New phone app to provide extra layer of security in Lexington 3 schools

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The administration of Lexington County School District 3 has adopted a new technology that will add a layer of security should there be an incidence of an active shooter or armed intrusion at one of the Batesburg-Leesville schools.

SchoolGuard, from Guard911, is a mobile app that has been downloaded to mobile devices and tablets of Lexington 3 staff members. The app will contact 911 dispatchers and notify staff members on campus that an emergency situation is occurring, allowing them more time to implement the district's emergency response plan. In addition, SchoolGuard will notify all nearby federal, state, and local first responders that are members of the Hero911 Network that a shooting or armed intrusion has occurred at a specific location so that they may respond as quickly as possible.