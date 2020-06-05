LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — During the May 5, 2020 Board Meeting, the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees approved the administration’s recommendation to amend the two option agreements related to land needed to relocate the district’s Transportation Facility.

District officials say the land, located in an industrial area, has good sightlines and multiple road access points. The bus transportation facility intended for this site would serve the Lexington, River Bluff, and White Knoll attendance areas. (The current location serves only the Lexington and River Bluff areas.)

The district amends two separate option agreements to establish a purchase price of $1,500,160.00 or $32,000 per acre.

The first parcel, owned by Royalty Holdings 1, LLC (Lexington County TMS # 005498-07-014), contains approximately 44.27 acres.

The second parcel, owned by Royalty Properties, LLC (Lexington County TMS # 005498-07-015), contains approximately 2.61 acres.

The first thing district administrators do when looking at a piece of land is to determine if the location of the land meets the district’s current and future needs for property in that area. The purchase of property for a site is a very specialized and intricate process that includes many South Carolina Department of Education, South Carolina Department of Transportation, and Lexington County guidelines that impact the purchase of land.

Officials say the due diligence process will continue and, if all criteria are met, the board can take action to finalize the purchase.

Approved by the voters as part of the district’s Nov. 6, 2018, $365 million five-year building plan (2018–2023), the new Transportation Facility ensures that the district can provide a modern updated transportation facility to support school bus transportation.

The district understands that Lexington One residents want to keep up with the progress of the building plan and developed a webpage to do just that. The site enables residents to see what is currently happening at their child’s school and includes “before” photographs, the current phase taking place, photographs of any progress, etc.