Lexington District 2 school hosts their own Special Olympics

The coronavirus pandemic canceled a lot of events the past year, including the Special Olympics. Pine Ridge Middle School held their own event this year for students

PINE RIDGE, S.C. — Pine Ridge Middle School in Lexington County School District 2 held their very own Special Olympics Friday.

The Special Olympics is an annual event for children and adults who are mentally and/or physically disable to compete in games.

The principal of PRMS, Dr. David Basile, said the idea of hosting their own games came after the pandemic cancelled the big event last year and this year.

“Two of my teachers, Jenny Eskridge and Megan Probert came to me this year and said ‘can we do a small version on our campus’ and I said ‘absolutely,'" Dr. Basile said. "So what you see today is our small version of the Pine Ridge Special Olympics."

He told News19 that after the past year, the students needed and deserved this event.

"A day like today, it just warms your heart," Dr. Basile said. "Just that you see kids being kids again. And you see that they’re all included and they’re helping each other. And it doesn't matter who-what-where, they're all together in the spirit of sports in our Special Olympics- it's glorious. It's good to be back somewhat back to normal."

Megan Probert is a teacher at PRMS who is also the Special Olympics Coordinator. She said there was 10 student athletes competing in four different games.

"So we just wanted to bring something for the kids to have a little bit of normalcy and bring back Special Olympics for them, so they could have a good time," Probert said. "Our first activity was golf so we did some distance and then we did some putting. Then we played a few rounds of Bochy, then we had our tennis game, and then, a few matches of kickball."

After all the games, the event had awards where students were honored and awarded for their hard work during the event.