x
Education

Lexington One announces 2022 graduation details

At this time, there are no guest capacity limits.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington School District One on Thursday announced dates for high school graduation ceremonies.

The district plans to host all high school graduation ceremonies at the University of South Carolina’s Colonial Life Arena, located at 801 Lincoln Street in Columbia, on June 4 and 5, 2022. 

At this time, there are no guest capacity limits.  

Saturday, June 4, 2022

  • River Bluff High School Graduation: 8 a.m. 
  • Lexington High School Graduation: 12 p.m.
  • Gilbert High School Graduation: 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 5, 2022

  • White Knoll High School Graduation: 12 p.m. 
  • Pelion High school Graduation: 4 p.m.

In the event Colonial Life Arena restricts admission to specific capacities due to COVID-19, the school district may move graduation ceremonies back to the school campuses. 

If that happens, graduation ceremonies would be held on the following dates:

  • Gilbert High School Graduation — Wednesday, June 1, 2022
  • Pelion High School Graduation — Thursday, June 2, 2022
  • River Bluff High School Graduation — Friday, June 3, 2022
  • Lexington High School Graduation — Saturday, June 4, 2022
  • White Knoll High School Graduation — Sunday, June 5, 2022

For up-to-date information on 2022 graduations, click here.

