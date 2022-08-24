Parents in Lexington District One ask board member to step down after email exchange made public

As the search for a superintendent is coming to an end in Lexington District One, parents are asking for one school board member to resign.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Parents from Lexington District One say they are outraged after an email exchange between a mother and Dr. Brent Powers. Powers is a school board member, who also serves as a Senior Vice President for Lexington Medical Center.

News 19 received copies of emails where a mother asked the school board for guidance about a vaccine requirement. The school district does not require its students to be vaccinated for COVID-19. However, the vaccine is a requirement for students taking Health Science Clinicals through Lexington Medical Center.

According to the mother in the emails, the course description does not clearly outline that the hospital requires students to be vaccinated. According to information we found on the Lexington Medical Center website, the program does require its high school students to be vaccinated.

Dr. Powers responded to the email saying that Lexington Medical employees can receive an exemption from taking the vaccine but the same exemption process is not offered for students.

Powers explained that Lexington Medical does not want to put patients at risk by putting them in contact with those who are unvaccinated.

The response email from Powers ended saying, "Finally, any implications of impropriety by you involving the hospital in a public forum will be engaged with the full weight of LMC. I will also publicly affirm that Lexington Medical Center chooses to protect the lives of the patients who put their trust in their care by requiring vaccinations of its students and vendors."

Parents at the school board meeting on Tuesday publicly asked for Powers to step down. When asked for comment on the email after the meeting, Powers walked away.

When we reached out to the school district for comment they explained there is a separate course for students who are not vaccinated to receive their Certified Nurses Assistant training.

On a different subject, the board updated parents on their search for a new superintendent. The search started in June and will come to an end within the next week.

"We will hold a special called board meeting on Tuesday, August 30 to make an announcement in regards to our superintendent search," school board chair, Anne Marie Green.