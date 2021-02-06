Lexington One school board increases budget for new middle school by $5 million

Lakeside Middle School will replace Lexington Middle School on North Lake Drive.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County School District One (LCSDO) Board of Trustees voted Tuesday, June 1, to accept the administration's recommendation to increase the budget for Lakeside Middle School by $5 million, bringing the total allocation for the project to $53 million. Lakeside Middle School will replace Lexington Middle School.

The increase will pay for off-site road improvements on Old Cherokee Road that are required by South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and the Office of School Facilities at the SC Department of Education. The required upgrades include approximately one mile of utilities relocation, construction of turn lanes and center median, and the addition of a traffic signal.

The money will also help offset the increased prices of construction materials -- such as lumber, steel and other building materials -- that have skyrocketed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This project is part of LCSDO's $365 million five-year building plan voted for by LCSDO residents in November 2018.