New school superintendent named for Lexington One

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees has selected a new superintendent.

The board unanimously selected Dr. Gerrita L. Postlewait to serve as superintendent.

Postlewait, who has served as interim superintendent since July, replaces Dr. Gregory Little who accepted a role with the South Carolina Technical College System and resigned in June.

“I am honored to officially join such a dynamic school district,” said Postlewait. “I am excited to serve the students and staff, as we continue this important work.”

During the meeting, Board Chair Anne Marie Green read this statement on behalf of the board, “When the search began, we asked our community what qualifications and characteristics we should look for in our next superintendent.

Overwhelmingly, the Lexington District One family said they wanted a skilled communicator who demonstrates a strong background in curriculum and instruction and is committed to ensuring strong accountability toward student achievement results. Integrity, compassion, and clear, decisive leadership and vision were consistent themes."

The board went on to say in a statement that they are " excited that Dr. Postlewait brings her vast experience in moving student achievement forward to Lexington One. She is a strong, knowledgeable, trustworthy leader, and we look forward to the success that students and staff will achieve as she leads our great school district.”

Postlewait served as superintendent of the Charleston County School District for six years.

She previously served as superintendent of Horry County Schools for ten years from 1996–2006, as well as Wetzel County Schools in West Virginia for six years from 1986–1992.