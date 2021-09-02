Lexington One looking to hire bus drivers

The pay range is $14.05 to $21.30 an hour. Average hours are 6–8:30 a.m. and 1:30–4:30 p.m.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington District One is looking for both part-time and full-time bus drivers. The district currently has 30 driver vacancies.

The pay range is $14.05 to $21.30 an hour, and the district offers pay commensurate with professional experience. Average hours are 6–8:30 a.m. and 1:30–4:30 p.m.

Officials say Lexington District One offers health insurance, annual leave and sick leave and provides drivers with an opportunity to join the state retirement system.

Bus drivers receive Thanksgiving, Winter Break, Spring Break and summers off. Drivers could also have the opportunity to drive for some summer programs.

We are looking for both part-time and full-time bus drivers.

Pay range is $14.05 to $21.30 an hour, and we offer pay commensurate with professional experience. Average hours are 6–8:30 a.m. and 1:30–4:30 p.m.



Read more: https://t.co/ebrYRsWvGy pic.twitter.com/0iVzJBoeMf — Lexington County School District One (@LexingtonOne) February 4, 2021

Qualifications:

Must have a clean criminal background check. We perform state and nationwide verification.

Must have a good driving record with no more than four points currently against your driver’s license.

Must pass the USDOT physical requirements test.

District randomly drug tests drivers.

The district works with drivers to help them obtain a CDL and provides drivers with paid training. This training consists of online training classes during the week and an evening class each month.