Lexington One superintendent resigns effective June 30

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County School District One Superintendent Dr. Gregory D. Little has resigned to take a position with the South Carolina Technical College System, according to district officials. Dr. Little’s resignation is effective June 30, 2022.

“I am immensely proud of all we have accomplished together as a team in Lexington District One. I am honored to work alongside devoted professionals who continuously dedicate themselves to serving students and their families,” Dr. Little said. “I am humbled to have worked shoulder to shoulder with a devoted Board of Trustees, outstanding principals, central services administrators, and school and district staff to improve student outcomes and, more importantly, student lives.”

Now in his sixth year at Lexington District One, Dr. Little established the vision to “Empower each child to design the future.”

Officials say Little worked to maintain a strong graduation rate, promote social and emotional wellness, increase technology innovation and computer science programs, expand dual enrollment partnerships with local colleges and universities and helped create The College Center, which allows students to graduate high school while earning an associate degree.

“Dr. Greg Little’s steady, visionary leadership for the last six years has made a lasting impact on Lexington District One,” said Board of Trustees Chair Anne Marie Green. “I am grateful for his deep devotion to our students, unwavering support of our staff and wholehearted service to our community."

Under his leadership, officials say the district started the Lexington One Online Learning Academy (LOOLA), now in its second year, opened Beechwood Middle School, passed a $365 million bond referendum which led to the construction of Centerville Elementary School, a new Pelion Middle School and Lakeside Middle School which is set to open in August 2022, as well as many other improvements.

Little was named the 2017–18 Superintendent of the Year by the South Carolina Athletic Administrators Association. For five consecutive years, the NAMM Foundation ranked Lexington District One among the Best Communities for Music Education for its outstanding commitment to music education.